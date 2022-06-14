BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 1.8% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,487,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $142,529,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

