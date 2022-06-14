BlueMar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $97,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $81,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $70,017,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

GFS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

