BlueMar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Affirm stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 290,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,121,408. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

