BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$116.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.62.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at C$108.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$71.40 and a 52-week high of C$147.93.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.4799988 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.