Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 241,323 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE XHR opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

