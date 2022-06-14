Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $218.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

