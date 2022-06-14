Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

NTES stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

