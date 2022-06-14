Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $147,518,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Ecolab stock opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.17 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

