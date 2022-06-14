Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,103,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,650,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

