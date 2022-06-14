Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 2.6%

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 659,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,028,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)
