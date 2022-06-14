Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.00 ($97.92).

BNR stock traded up €2.18 ($2.27) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €70.70 ($73.65). 885,374 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.67 and a 200-day moving average of €74.35.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

