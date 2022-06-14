Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $3,240,176.96 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62.

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. 997,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRL. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

