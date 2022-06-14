Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 7.7%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 151,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 174,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$30.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)
