Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 7.7%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 151,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 174,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

