Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $9.82

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.42) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

