Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $101.50

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

