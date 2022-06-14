Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $156.33

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.69 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.