Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) PT at $3.00

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGP. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.