Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $29.15

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

