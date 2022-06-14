BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Trading Up 7%

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 9,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 498,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.
Several research analysts have commented on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,541,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 1,273,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.