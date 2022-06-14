Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BGSX remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Build Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

