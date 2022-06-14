Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNZL. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($31.86) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,897.14 ($35.16).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,628 ($31.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($26.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.44). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,950.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,870.31.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($37.75), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($186,547.15). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.01), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($481,237.97).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

