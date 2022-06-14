Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 1.3%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.25). 76,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 189,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.86. The firm has a market cap of £74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

In other news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev acquired 14,992 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £32,982.40 ($40,032.04).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

