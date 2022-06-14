Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the quarter. American Well comprises 1.5% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Well worth $98,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $70,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 703,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,371 shares of company stock worth $1,285,119. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 79,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,656. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

