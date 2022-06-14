California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 21,293 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $523,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

