California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $322,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

