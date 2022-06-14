California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,702 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $280,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.77. 74,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

