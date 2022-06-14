California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $434,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 183,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. The firm has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

