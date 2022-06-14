California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $472,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $507.08. 16,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.39 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

