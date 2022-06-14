California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,544 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $715,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 133,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $321.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.