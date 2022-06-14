Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $14,255.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.54 or 0.05469565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00065943 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

