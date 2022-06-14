Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CCJ opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.80 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

