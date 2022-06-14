Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.24 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,887 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,928,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $135.62 and a 1 year high of $203.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.