Cape ANN Savings Bank Invests $217,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.13. 91,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

