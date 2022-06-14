Cape ANN Savings Bank Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

