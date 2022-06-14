Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,618. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

