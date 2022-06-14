Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,172,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. 119,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

