Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 459 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.47. 1,473,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.63 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

