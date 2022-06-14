Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,088 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

