Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,801 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 324,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.