Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 54,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,296,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 93,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.42. The firm has a market cap of $325.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.