Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

