Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,396. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $196.01 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.16 and its 200-day moving average is $232.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

