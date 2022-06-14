Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 362,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

