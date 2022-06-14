Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,367,596,000 after buying an additional 311,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. 1,056,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,383,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.