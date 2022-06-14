CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $6.95 on Friday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CarParts.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CarParts.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

