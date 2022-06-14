Cartesi Trading Down 35.7% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $88.10 million and $25.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00437223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011654 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 570,671,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

