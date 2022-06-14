Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,627,643.56 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CVNA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 7,454,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
