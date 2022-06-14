Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,627,643.56 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 7,454,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

