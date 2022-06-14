Castellan Group Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Castellan Group grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.59 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

