Castellan Group Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $594.90. 11,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $656.51 and its 200-day moving average is $760.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

