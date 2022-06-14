Castellan Group Sells 1,210 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Castellan Group trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 1.7% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 77,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,992. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

